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Evacuation Disrupts Newark Airport as FAA Investigates Burning Smell

Newark Liberty International Airport faced disruption after a burning smell led to the temporary evacuation of its control tower. Arrivals and departures were halted around 7:30 a.m. and resumed 30 minutes later. This incident follows a deadly collision at LaGuardia and highlights ongoing aviation staffing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:31 IST
Evacuation Disrupts Newark Airport as FAA Investigates Burning Smell
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The control tower at Newark Liberty International Airport was evacuated on Monday morning due to a burning smell, disrupting operations at the busy transportation hub. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), arrivals and departures were halted as a safety precaution.

The pause in operations occurred around 7:30 a.m., with air traffic controllers evacuating the tower because of the burning smell emanating from an elevator. They were able to return half an hour later, allowing the ground stop to be lifted and normal operations to resume.

This incident came shortly after a tragic accident at New York's LaGuardia Airport, where an Air Canada Express jet collided with a fire truck, resulting in fatalities and injuries. These events spotlight ongoing safety and staffing challenges in U.S. aviation, compounded by a partial government shutdown affecting both air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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