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Navy Shipbuilders Strike: A Standoff at Bath Iron Works

Workers at Bath Iron Works, including designers and technicians, have gone on strike after rejecting a wage offer. The strike coincides with heightened US defense activities in Iran and follows statements by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth supporting defense manufacturing. The company continues negotiations while relying on salaried staff and subcontractors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portland | Updated: 24-03-2026 04:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 04:55 IST
Navy Shipbuilders Strike: A Standoff at Bath Iron Works
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In a significant move, hundreds of designers, technicians, and clerks at Bath Iron Works in Maine initiated a strike on Monday. This action comes after the workforce rejected a proposed wage offer from the shipyard's parent company, General Dynamics, over the weekend.

The Bath Marine Draftsmen's Association, representing 627 workers, expressed dissatisfaction with the offer, which they claim inadequately addresses concerns about wages, insurance, and retirement income. The standoff unfolds weeks after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the importance of defense manufacturing during a morale-boosting appearance at the shipyard.

Negotiations between the union and Bath Iron Works have stalled, with the company preparing to maintain operations during the strike using salaried employees and subcontractors. As tensions rise, the shipyard, contracted to build Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, faces uncertainty about maintaining production schedules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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