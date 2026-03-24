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Dave Rennie's Revolutionary Reshuffle: A New Era for the All Blacks

Dave Rennie has made significant changes to the All Blacks coaching staff by retaining only one of Scott Robertson's assistants. Tana Umaga joins as the defence coach, with Neil Barnes and Mike Blair also appointed. Rennie, the first NZ head coach with Pacific Island heritage, aims for excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 06:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 06:31 IST
Dave Rennie's Revolutionary Reshuffle: A New Era for the All Blacks

In a significant shake-up, Dave Rennie, the newly appointed head coach of the All Blacks, has overhauled the coaching staff. He has retained just one of Scott Robertson's assistants, underscoring his vision for a new direction.

Tana Umaga, a former All Blacks captain and Moana Pasifika boss, joins the team as the defence coach, bringing extensive experience and a unique perspective. Rennie also appointed Neil Barnes as a senior assistant coach and Mike Blair to oversee the attack.

Rennie's appointments reflect his commitment to innovation and excellence, combining strategic leadership with fresh tactical insights. The changes come ahead of the All Blacks' participation in the upcoming Nations Championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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