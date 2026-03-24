EU-Australia Free Trade Agreement: A Landmark Deal Signed

The European Union and Australia concluded a significant free trade agreement on Tuesday, marking the end of an extensive negotiation process initiated in 2018. This agreement had previously stalled due to disagreements over Australian demands for greater red meat market access and the labeling of products with European names, such as prosecco.

The historic signing, conducted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Australian Parliament House, reflects a concerted effort by both parties to diversify their trading networks. This move aims to mitigate economic dependencies, particularly regarding reliance on China and potential instability from U.S. tariffs.

In addition to trade, the agreement is complemented by a new defense pact to bolster military cooperation. Looking forward, negotiations will also begin for Australia's inclusion as an associate in the EU's Horizon Europe research funding program. Furthermore, the trade deal enforces limitations on Australian prosecco exports and facilitates duty-free quotas for Australian red meat while ensuring EU's access to critical raw materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)