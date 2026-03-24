Left Menu

South Korea's Energy Call: Amid Iran Conflict, President Urges Nationwide Savings

Amid concerns about oil and gas supply due to the Iran war, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged a national energy-saving campaign. He emphasized the importance of a supplementary budget to aid those affected by the energy crisis and called for effective use of government finances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-03-2026 06:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 06:46 IST
South Korea's Energy Call: Amid Iran Conflict, President Urges Nationwide Savings
Lee Jae Myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Amid growing concerns over oil and gas supplies due to the ongoing conflict in Iran, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has called for a nationwide energy-saving initiative. On Tuesday, he addressed the nation, urging citizens and public institutions to conserve energy during this critical period.

President Lee, speaking at a cabinet meeting, also stressed the urgency of approving a supplementary budget. This financial aid is intended to support those directly affected by the energy shortages, ensuring they receive the necessary resources to weather the crisis.

Emphasizing the need to deploy government finances efficiently, Lee highlighted the importance of shifting priorities from mere saving to strategic spending in response to the current energy challenges. This initiative marks a significant policy direction amid regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026