South Korea's Energy Call: Amid Iran Conflict, President Urges Nationwide Savings
Amid concerns about oil and gas supply due to the Iran war, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged a national energy-saving campaign. He emphasized the importance of a supplementary budget to aid those affected by the energy crisis and called for effective use of government finances.
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Amid growing concerns over oil and gas supplies due to the ongoing conflict in Iran, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has called for a nationwide energy-saving initiative. On Tuesday, he addressed the nation, urging citizens and public institutions to conserve energy during this critical period.
President Lee, speaking at a cabinet meeting, also stressed the urgency of approving a supplementary budget. This financial aid is intended to support those directly affected by the energy shortages, ensuring they receive the necessary resources to weather the crisis.
Emphasizing the need to deploy government finances efficiently, Lee highlighted the importance of shifting priorities from mere saving to strategic spending in response to the current energy challenges. This initiative marks a significant policy direction amid regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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