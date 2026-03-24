In a decisive address to North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, leader Kim Jong Un underscored the permanence of the country's nuclear arsenal, further pivoting away from disarmament despite potential economic incentives. According to state media KCNA, Kim named South Korea as North Korea's primary adversary.

Kim reaffirmed the stance that nuclear armament is crucial for national security, regional stability, and, contrary to disarmament advocates, economic development. He dismissed the notion of disarming for economic or security benefits, highlighting that nuclear weapons secure the regime's survival and rebuke external threats.

Progressing from past rhetoric, Kim's remarks sever diplomatic ties with Seoul, branding it as irredeemably hostile and signaling a shift in inter-Korean relations. The assembly also passed a state budget with significant defense investments and welcomed partnership signals from Russian President Putin.