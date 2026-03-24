Kim Jong Un's Defiant Stance: Nuclear Strength and Economic Ambitions
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared the permanent strengthening of his country's nuclear forces, designating South Korea as its most hostile state. In a speech to parliament, he emphasized the importance of nuclear deterrence for national security and expressed rejection of nuclear disarmament in exchange for economic gain.
In a decisive address to North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, leader Kim Jong Un underscored the permanence of the country's nuclear arsenal, further pivoting away from disarmament despite potential economic incentives. According to state media KCNA, Kim named South Korea as North Korea's primary adversary.
Kim reaffirmed the stance that nuclear armament is crucial for national security, regional stability, and, contrary to disarmament advocates, economic development. He dismissed the notion of disarming for economic or security benefits, highlighting that nuclear weapons secure the regime's survival and rebuke external threats.
Progressing from past rhetoric, Kim's remarks sever diplomatic ties with Seoul, branding it as irredeemably hostile and signaling a shift in inter-Korean relations. The assembly also passed a state budget with significant defense investments and welcomed partnership signals from Russian President Putin.
ALSO READ
South Korea Launches Nationwide Energy-Saving Movement Amid Middle East Oil Crisis
South Korea's Energy Call: Amid Iran Conflict, President Urges Nationwide Savings
South Korea Braces for Energy Crunch Amid Middle East Conflict
Kim Jong Un's Bold Stand: Nuclear Deterrence and Economic Ambitions Amidst Rising Tensions
Wipro Expands South Korean Operations with New Seoul Innovation Lab