Tragedy Strikes: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash

A horrific accident has befallen Colombia's Air Force as a plane carrying 125 individuals crashed near the Amazon. Authorities report that at least 34 people have died.

The Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 aircraft, carrying ammunition, detonated upon impact shortly after takeoff from Puerto Leguizamo. Nearly two dozen are still missing, with only speculation regarding the sudden tragedy as the residue remains aflame.

Criticism mounts against bureaucratic delays amid ongoing modernization efforts for the military. President Petro demands prompt action, while candidates call for an investigation. Condolences pour in from Colombia and abroad in the face of this grim disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)