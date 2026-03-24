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Mystery Strikes in Iran: Energy Sites under Fire

Reports from a semiofficial Iranian news agency indicate that airstrikes hit two energy sites in Iran. This coincides with US President Trump's extended deadline for Iran to halt its attacks affecting the Strait of Hormuz. The specific targets or damage remain unconfirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-03-2026 06:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 06:49 IST
Mystery Strikes in Iran: Energy Sites under Fire
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  • United Arab Emirates

Two Iranian energy sites were reportedly struck by airstrikes, according to a semiofficial news agency close to Iran's Revolutionary Guard. The timing of these reports raises questions about President Trump's recent deadline extension for Iran to cease its actions at the Strait of Hormuz.

The Fars news agency claimed the strikes impacted natural gas infrastructure in Isfahan and a gas pipeline linked to the Khorramshahr power plant. Despite this, neither the US nor Israel has taken responsibility for the strikes, which were not acknowledged by either nation on Monday.

As of now, it's unclear whether these specific sites were deliberately targeted or if they sustained damage due to strikes on other locations nearby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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