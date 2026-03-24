Major Business Moves on the Global Stage

U.S. cosmetics giant Estée Lauder is reportedly in discussions with Spanish beauty group Puig to merge, a move that could create a company valued at over $40 billion. Puig boasts a portfolio of renowned brands including Jean Paul Gaultier and Dries Van Noten.

Meanwhile, French consumer goods behemoth Danone has announced its intention to acquire UK-based meal-in-a-bottle company Huel for approximately 1 billion euros, equivalent to $1.16 billion. This acquisition marks Danone's strategic expansion into the rapidly growing market of fortified foods and beverages.

In the realm of policy, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed that the government is near completion of its defense investment plan. Furthermore, the European Union and Australia have successfully negotiated trade and security agreements aimed at strengthening ties amidst global pressures.