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Major Business Moves on the Global Stage

Estée Lauder is negotiating a merger with Puig, potentially forming a beauty behemoth. Simultaneously, Danone has secured a deal to acquire Huel in a $1.16 billion transaction. In other developments, the UK consolidates its defense strategy while the EU and Australia finalize crucial trade and security agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 08:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 08:34 IST
Major Business Moves on the Global Stage

U.S. cosmetics giant Estée Lauder is reportedly in discussions with Spanish beauty group Puig to merge, a move that could create a company valued at over $40 billion. Puig boasts a portfolio of renowned brands including Jean Paul Gaultier and Dries Van Noten.

Meanwhile, French consumer goods behemoth Danone has announced its intention to acquire UK-based meal-in-a-bottle company Huel for approximately 1 billion euros, equivalent to $1.16 billion. This acquisition marks Danone's strategic expansion into the rapidly growing market of fortified foods and beverages.

In the realm of policy, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed that the government is near completion of its defense investment plan. Furthermore, the European Union and Australia have successfully negotiated trade and security agreements aimed at strengthening ties amidst global pressures.

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