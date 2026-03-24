Gold Trader Robbed in Bold Delhi Heist
A gold trader and his father were robbed by four individuals in Delhi's Seelampur area. The assailants, operating a scooter and an SUV, stole a gold chain, a gold bar, and the victims' scooter. Police are investigating after locating the abandoned SUV near the Bhopura border.
- Country:
- India
In a brazen incident, a 24-year-old gold trader and his father were reportedly robbed by four individuals in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, authorities noted on Tuesday.
The crime unfolded at 8:30 PM on Monday by Welcome Metro Station, when Pratham Bansal, a Shahdara resident involved in gold trading, was en route home with his father on their scooter.
The perpetrators, initially two men on a separate scooter, hit Bansal's vehicle from behind, sparking a confrontation. During the altercation, two more accomplices joined in via an SUV, subsequently robbing the victims of their gold items and scooter before fleeing. Police have registered a case and are in pursuit of the suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Delhi
- robbery
- gold trader
- Seelampur
- crime
- police
- investigation
- Shahdara
- SUV
- CCTV
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