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Middle East Conflict Causes AWS Disruption in Bahrain

Amazon Web Services in Bahrain faces disruptions due to drone activities amid the Middle East conflict. Amazon is working to migrate customers to different AWS regions as a temporary solution while recovery efforts are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:23 IST
Middle East Conflict Causes AWS Disruption in Bahrain
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Amazon has reported a disruption in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) operations in Bahrain, attributing the issue to drone activity in the Middle East.

An Amazon spokesperson, responding to an inquiry from Reuters, confirmed the disruption's link to the current regional conflict.

The company is actively assisting customers by migrating them to alternate AWS regions to ensure continued service while recovery efforts are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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