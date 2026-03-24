Middle East Conflict Causes AWS Disruption in Bahrain
Amazon Web Services in Bahrain faces disruptions due to drone activities amid the Middle East conflict. Amazon is working to migrate customers to different AWS regions as a temporary solution while recovery efforts are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:23 IST
Amazon has reported a disruption in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) operations in Bahrain, attributing the issue to drone activity in the Middle East.
An Amazon spokesperson, responding to an inquiry from Reuters, confirmed the disruption's link to the current regional conflict.
The company is actively assisting customers by migrating them to alternate AWS regions to ensure continued service while recovery efforts are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea Launches Nationwide Energy-Saving Movement Amid Middle East Oil Crisis
AWS Operations Disrupted by Middle East Conflict, Raising Concerns Over Cloud Stability
Middle East Conflict Shifts Asian Champions League Drama to Jeddah
Dollar's Upward Struggle Amid Middle East Tensions
Tensions Rise: Global Markets React to Middle East Conflict