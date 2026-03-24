AWS Bahrain Region Faces Disruption Amid Middle East Conflict
Amazon Web Services' operations in Bahrain are disrupted due to drone activity in the Middle East. Amazon is working to migrate customers to alternative AWS regions while recovery efforts are underway. This was confirmed by an Amazon spokesperson following an inquiry by Reuters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:23 IST
Amazon Web Services' operations in its Bahrain region have faced disruptions due to escalating tensions and drone activity in the Middle East, according to the company.
An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the situation following an inquiry by Reuters, citing drone activities as the cause of disruption.
Efforts are underway to assist customers by migrating their services to alternate AWS regions until the situation stabilizes and recovery is completed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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