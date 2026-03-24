Transforming Hip Surgery: The Revolutionary Direct Anterior Approach

In a remarkable advancement in orthopedic surgeries, the Direct Anterior Approach (DAA) is transforming the field of hip replacements. As the prevalence of chronic hip pain, walking difficulties, and discomfort in standing or sitting rises, this innovative procedure comes to the forefront, as confirmed by medical experts.

Dr. Ishwar Bohra, a Senior Joint Replacement Surgeon at New Delhi's BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, elaborates on the advantages of the DAA technique. Unlike traditional surgeries, this modern method involves minimal pain, faster recovery, and a less invasive approach. By accessing the hip joint from the front and avoiding muscle cutting, DAA minimizes tissue damage, enabling patients to experience smoother recovery.

Primarily suitable for conditions such as osteoarthritis, avascular necrosis, and rheumatoid arthritis, DAA is a lifesaver when medication and therapy fall short. Patients benefit from smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, and minimal post-operative pain, allowing them to walk the same day and resume daily activities within a month.

(With inputs from agencies.)