Left Menu

Nilgiris District Tightens Security Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

As preparations ramp up for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, strict measures are in place in Nilgiris district, including armed security for voting machines and stringent checks on tourists carrying cash. Election officials are ensuring smooth operations and addressing election-related complaints promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:02 IST
Nilgiris District Tightens Security Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
Representaive image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Nilgiris district is taking heightened security measures, including the transport of voting machines under armed guard. The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verification Machines (VVPATs) have been thoroughly tested and allocated through a meticulous two-phase randomization process.

Each of the three assembly constituencies—Ooty, Coonoor, and Gudalur—has received its designated allocation of Control Units and Voting Units. To ensure absolute security, more than 50 armed guards are deployed, complemented by round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. The stringent assembly election code of conduct is firmly enforced, particularly for tourists, who face confiscation of cash exceeding fifty thousand rupees without justification.

District Election Officer Lakshmi Bhavya Tandoori emphasized the importance of these measures, mentioning the swift action taken on 71 complaints in just a week. Significant quantities of cash and goods have been seized during vehicle checks, highlighting the district's vigilance. Efforts to enhance voter turnout include targeted awareness programs and transport arrangements to facilitate tribal voter participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026