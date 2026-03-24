Nilgiris District Tightens Security Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

In anticipation of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Nilgiris district is taking heightened security measures, including the transport of voting machines under armed guard. The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verification Machines (VVPATs) have been thoroughly tested and allocated through a meticulous two-phase randomization process.

Each of the three assembly constituencies—Ooty, Coonoor, and Gudalur—has received its designated allocation of Control Units and Voting Units. To ensure absolute security, more than 50 armed guards are deployed, complemented by round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. The stringent assembly election code of conduct is firmly enforced, particularly for tourists, who face confiscation of cash exceeding fifty thousand rupees without justification.

District Election Officer Lakshmi Bhavya Tandoori emphasized the importance of these measures, mentioning the swift action taken on 71 complaints in just a week. Significant quantities of cash and goods have been seized during vehicle checks, highlighting the district's vigilance. Efforts to enhance voter turnout include targeted awareness programs and transport arrangements to facilitate tribal voter participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)