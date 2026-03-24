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Xi Jinping's Legacy: The Ambitious Vision of Xiongan

Chinese President Xi Jinping ties his legacy to the ambitious Xiongan New Area project, which aims to alleviate congestion in Beijing by relocating enterprises, universities, and institutions. Located 100 km southwest of Beijing, Xiongan is planned to be a hub for technological and industrial innovation with completion targeted for 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:05 IST
Xi Jinping's Legacy: The Ambitious Vision of Xiongan

Chinese President Xi Jinping has demonstrated his commitment to the massive Xiongan New Area project, marking his fourth visit since its inception in 2017. During this rare visit, Xi urged officials to fully dedicate themselves to the task, emphasizing the significance he places on the venture for his legacy.

Strategically situated about 100 km southwest of Beijing in Hebei province, Xiongan stands as one of China's three significant special zones alongside Shenzhen and Shanghai Pudong. The ambitious initiative aims to merge technological and industrial innovation, easing the pressures of overcrowding in the capital by relocating key enterprises and institutions.

Despite nearly a decade since the project's launch, Xiongan remains sparsely populated. However, Xi continues to drive forward its completion, envisioning a transformative space with state-owned enterprises and educational institutions. By 2035, the city is expected to be a completed urban hub, reflecting Xi's personal influence and strategic vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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