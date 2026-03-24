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Delhi's Green Budget: Transformative Moves for a Brighter Tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a Rs 1.03 lakh crore Budget for FY27, focusing on welfare schemes and environmental initiatives, including free diagnostic tests for newborns and a new semiconductor policy. Significant allocations were made for education, healthcare, transport, and infrastructure development to enhance the city's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:41 IST
Delhi's Green Budget: Transformative Moves for a Brighter Tomorrow
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In a landmark fiscal announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a Rs 1.03 lakh crore Budget for FY27. Labelled a 'Green Budget,' it allocates 21% of its funds toward environmental protection while making significant strides in welfare and infrastructure expansion.

The budget sets aside Rs 19,326 crore for the education sector and Rs 13,034 crore for health. The government aims to transform public transport into all-electric by 2029 with Rs 8,374 crore dedicated to the transport sector. It's also a leap forward for gender equality as the Ayushman Bharat Health scheme will now cover transgenders.

Gupta highlighted a semiconductor policy development and disaster management initiatives through an 'Emergency Operation Centre.' Critiques arose in the Assembly, but Gupta defended the budget's focus on sustainable and inclusive growth, delivering substantial allocations for key sectors and infrastructure enhancement.

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