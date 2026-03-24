Tribal Welfare Schemes in J&K: Funds Remain Mostly Unutilised

Nearly 87% of funds meant for tribal welfare schemes in Jammu and Kashmir have not been utilised, according to the Tribal Affairs Department. Data reveals that out of Rs 135.33 crore released, only Rs 17.63 crore has been spent so far.

Some major allocations, such as Rs 39.21 crore under the Dharti Abha Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and Rs 14.99 crore for Post-Matric Scholarships, remain untouched. Similarly, Rs 3.18 crore earmarked for Tribal Research Institute support is also unspent.

The situation reflects a broader issue of unutilised funds in tribal welfare projects, which could impact the communities they aim to benefit. Despite planning, implementation gaps persist, echoing the need for more effective administrative measures to ensure all funds are optimally used.

(With inputs from agencies.)