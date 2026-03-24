Market Jitters Amid Middle East Tensions and Speculated U.S.-Iran Talks

U.S. stock index futures remained subdued on Tuesday following a relief rally in the previous session. Renewed uncertainties over Middle East tensions dampened sentiment, despite President Donald Trump's decision to delay strikes on Iran's power grid. On Tuesday, Iran launched multiple missiles at Israel, as disclosed by the Israeli military, despite Trump postponing a previously declared threat to bomb Iran's power grid due to supposedly 'productive talks' with Iranian officials, although Tehran denies any negotiations with the U.S.

According to Israeli officials, President Trump is seeking a deal with Iran, but successful talks appear unlikely. Investors momentarily took solace in Trump's comments, helping Wall Street's main indexes soar over 1% on Monday. However, the upswing lost momentum amid persisting doubts over the conflict.

Deutsche Bank analysts, led by Jim Reid, noted that Iran's persistent denials regarding U.S. negotiations contributed to a market pullback. The trajectory now heavily relies on progress in talks and the substantiation of optimistic rhetoric with concrete actions. Meanwhile, oil prices surged in light of the conflict, raising inflation concerns and complicating central bank interest rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)