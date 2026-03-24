Pakistan Offers to Broker Peace Talks Amidst US-Iran Tensions

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed readiness to facilitate peace talks between the U.S. and Iran. This development emerges amid the ongoing conflicts in the Gulf, following military actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, aimed at curtailing its nuclear ambitions.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump announcing 'productive' discussions for a ceasefire, Iran has denied the occurrence of any formal dialogue. The region has been further destabilized by Iranian retaliatory strikes, leading to global energy market disruptions, particularly affecting oil prices.

While there remains skepticism about the potential for dialogue, Pakistan's offer highlights the country's strategic influence and aspirations for regional stability. The evolving situation demands close attention as both nations weigh their diplomatic and military options.

(With inputs from agencies.)