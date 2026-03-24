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Athena Intelligence Expands into India's Thriving Corporate Risk Landscape

Athena Intelligence, a Geneva-based risk advisory firm, launches in India, appointing Aditya Jain to lead operations. With cyberattacks surging in India, the firm aims to offer world-class protection against cross-border fraud, cyber intrusions, and reputational threats. Advisory support includes retired Colonel Shashank Kaushal and Dr. Rajendar Pal Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:17 IST
Athena Intelligence Expands into India's Thriving Corporate Risk Landscape
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Geneva-based Athena Intelligence is entering the Indian market as the nation's corporate risk landscape continues to evolve swiftly. Aditya Jain, appointed as Associate Partner, will spearhead Athena's operations in this rapidly expanding market known for high incidence rates of cyberattacks, accounting for 12.4% of global malware incidents.

Jain, an expert in strategic intelligence and technology, will provide Indian organizations access to Athena's expertise in cross-border fraud, cyber intrusions, and reputational threats. Senior advisories from Indian defence and law enforcement sectors, including Colonel Shashank Kaushal and Dr. Rajendar Pal Singh, support this strategic move.

Athena Intelligence will offer services such as due diligence, anti-money laundering investigations, and cyber risk advisory, asserting its capabilities to meet increasing demands for corporate risk intelligence in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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