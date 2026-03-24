Trump Administration Targets Harvard with New Investigations

The Trump administration has intensified its scrutiny of influential educational institutions, targeting Harvard University with fresh investigations. It's the latest testament to the administration's commitment to enforcing civil rights compliances across academic circles.

According to the U.S. Education Department, two new probes have been initiated against Harvard due to allegations of continued discrimination based on race, color, and national origin. These actions come in the wake of a 2023 Supreme Court ruling that abolished affirmative action in higher education, signaling a potential change in admissions policies.

Amidst these investigations, allegations of antisemitism at Harvard are also being examined. Although Harvard has previously denounced all forms of discrimination, past reports have highlighted concerns about bigotry faced by Jewish and Muslim students. Harvard has not yet responded to requests for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)