Tragic Runway Collision at LaGuardia: FAA and Pilot Fatality Investigations Underway

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is conducting an investigation into a possible distraction for an air traffic controller caused by a problem with a United Airlines flight at LaGuardia Airport. This incident potentially played a role in recent safety concerns.

The concern arises in conjunction with a tragic runway accident that occurred late Sunday at LaGuardia. The accident involved an Air Canada Express jet and a fire truck, which tragically resulted in the deaths of two pilots.

In addition to the fatalities, the incident caused injuries to numerous passengers and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights. Authorities are rigorously examining the events leading up to this deadly crash as part of ongoing safety evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)