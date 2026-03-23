States Ordered to Rein in Coal Retailers Amid West Asia Crisis
The Centre has directed state governments to prevent coal retailers from profiteering due to the West Asia crisis. Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy assured there is no domestic coal shortage or price hike. State interventions are required to maintain steady coal prices amid global energy disruptions.
- Country:
- India
The Centre has instructed states to monitor coal retailers closely amid the West Asia crisis, which threatens global energy stability and could impact domestic markets. Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, speaking to reporters, emphasized that there is no shortage of coal or any impending price hikes in the country.
Reddy noted that state governments are responsible for ensuring coal prices remain stable, preventing any profiteering by small retailers. "Our secretary (coal) has communicated with Chief Secretaries, and I have personally written to Chief Ministers, emphasizing the necessity to monitor coal prices," said Reddy.
He assured that adequate coal supplies are on hand, with production exceeding current demand for the second consecutive year. This move, backed by state-owned Coal India Ltd., aims to deliver power at consistent rates despite potential disruptions from the West Asia crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Our discussions focused on West Asia conflict and its impact on international economy: Jaishankar after speaking to Rubio.
AM/NS India's Steel Plant Set to Transform Andhra Pradesh Economy
GST Reforms: Boosting Green Economy and Sustainable Future
PM Modi Warns of Prolonged West Asia Crisis, Assures Safeguards for Indians, Energy Security and Economy
West Asia Crisis Casts Shadow Over India's Energy and Economy