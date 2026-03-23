States Ordered to Rein in Coal Retailers Amid West Asia Crisis

The Centre has instructed states to monitor coal retailers closely amid the West Asia crisis, which threatens global energy stability and could impact domestic markets. Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, speaking to reporters, emphasized that there is no shortage of coal or any impending price hikes in the country.

Reddy noted that state governments are responsible for ensuring coal prices remain stable, preventing any profiteering by small retailers. "Our secretary (coal) has communicated with Chief Secretaries, and I have personally written to Chief Ministers, emphasizing the necessity to monitor coal prices," said Reddy.

He assured that adequate coal supplies are on hand, with production exceeding current demand for the second consecutive year. This move, backed by state-owned Coal India Ltd., aims to deliver power at consistent rates despite potential disruptions from the West Asia crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)