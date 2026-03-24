GSP Crop Science IPO Soars with 11.28% Gain

Shares of agrochemical company GSP Crop Science Ltd saw impressive gains on Tuesday, ending 11.28% higher than the issue price of Rs 320. The stock debuted at Rs 332.30 on the BSE, marking a 3.84% rise and peaked at Rs 363.60 during trading.

By the end of the day, shares closed at Rs 356.10, translating to a market valuation of Rs 1,656.53 crore. At the NSE, it began trading at Rs 328, a 2.5% premium, and closed at Rs 356.25, up 11.32%.

GSP Crop Science's Rs 400-crore IPO was subscribed 1.61 times. The Ahmedabad-based company, with a 39-year track record, will allocate Rs 170 crore of raised funds to pay off debts and support corporate objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)