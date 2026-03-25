Revenge Unveiled: Ahmedabad Murder Leaves Community in Shock
In Ahmedabad, a man named Vinod Rangwal was arrested for allegedly murdering a youth in his sleep as an act of revenge for his brother's death. The suspect was caught soon after the incident, bringing an end to the plot that unfolded in the Guptanagar area.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Ahmedabad, a 28-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly killing a youth suspected of murdering his brother, police reported Wednesday. The murder unfolded in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Guptanagar.
The accused, Vinod Rangwal, reportedly revealed during police questioning that his brother, Shravan Rangwal, was found dead near Chandranagar Bridge about a year and a half ago. Convinced that Hitesh Meghwal, 25, was behind it, Vinod meticulously plotted his revenge.
Vinod allegedly stabbed Meghwal while he slept outside his residence, wearing a jacket and cap to hide his identity. The Crime Branch swiftly formed multiple teams and tracked Vinod down near a hospital gate shortly after the attack. Charges were filed against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Gujarat Police Act.
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- Ahmedabad
- murder
- revenge
- Vinod Rangwal
- Guptanagar
- police
- crime
- stabbing
- investigation
- brother
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