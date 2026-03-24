Chaos at LaGuardia: Collision Woes

New York's LaGuardia airport is reeling under severe congestion and operational issues stemming from a runway accident involving an Air Canada Express jet and a fire truck.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it does not predict the resumption of one of the two crucial runways until Friday, exacerbating travel woes for thousands.

According to FlightAware, approximately 19% of flights were canceled and many more delayed as of 9 a.m. EDT. Operational challenges are expected to continue throughout the day, the FAA warned.

(With inputs from agencies.)