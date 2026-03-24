Tragedy at LaGuardia: Air Canada Flight Collision Sparks Safety Concerns

An Air Canada jet carrying over 70 passengers crashed into a fire truck while landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York, killing both the pilot and copilot and injuring several others. This tragic incident has raised serious concerns about air traffic coordination at one of New York's busiest airports.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted a shortage in air traffic controllers at LaGuardia, where only 33 certified controllers are currently working against a target of 37. While more than one controller was on duty during the accident, Duffy refrained from elaborating on what went wrong as the National Transportation Safety Board leads the investigation.

The collision resulted in the cockpit being severed and projected a flight attendant away from the crash site. Eyewitness accounts describe passengers aiding each other to escape the plane's wreckage. The event has exacerbated existing challenges at airports owing to a partial government shutdown, affecting schedules and operations significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)