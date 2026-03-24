Tragedy at LaGuardia Airport: Collision Claims Lives Amidst Tensions

Two pilots tragically lost their lives following a runway collision at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Monday, compounding trouble for an already strained airport system. The crash occurred between an Air Canada Express jet and a fire truck, resulting in numerous injuries and cancellations for hundreds of flights.

With airports grappling with personnel shortages, U.S. President Donald Trump took action by deploying immigration agents to major airports, including those in New York and Atlanta. Their role aimed to mitigate the extended security lines experienced by travelers due to absent Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff.

A political deadlock in Congress over budget issues has exacerbated the crisis, with no immediate end in sight. Amidst rising fuel costs and flight cancellations, travelers and airlines continue to endure significant disruptions as the situation remains unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)