RoDTEP Scheme Boosts India's Export Growth Amid Global Challenges
India's exports under the RoDTEP scheme are set to grow over 20% CAGR from 2023-24 to 2025-26, despite global economic challenges. The scheme supports the MSME sector, with coverage increasing from 68% in 2021-22 to 75% by 2025-26, helping smaller firms against cost pressures.
- Country:
- India
India's export landscape is witnessing a significant transformation as the government's RoDTEP scheme is fueling robust growth. Supported exports are expected to grow at over 20% CAGR between 2023-24 and 2025-26, despite global challenges like weak demand and geopolitical tensions.
The RoDTEP scheme, effective from January 1, 2021, refunds embedded Central, State, and local levies, not covered by other exemptions. This ensures that Indian exporters can compete on an equal footing internationally. The government's budgetary commitment to the scheme reflects its importance, with allocations increasing to Rs 18,232.5 crore by 2025-26.
Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are major beneficiaries, with their support levels rising from 68% in 2021-22 to 75% by 2025-26. This enhanced backing provides essential relief from cost pressures and protects margins, safeguarding the future of India's smaller export firms in the global arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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