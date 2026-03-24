Left Menu

RoDTEP Scheme Boosts India's Export Growth Amid Global Challenges

India's exports under the RoDTEP scheme are set to grow over 20% CAGR from 2023-24 to 2025-26, despite global economic challenges. The scheme supports the MSME sector, with coverage increasing from 68% in 2021-22 to 75% by 2025-26, helping smaller firms against cost pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:14 IST
RoDTEP Scheme Boosts India's Export Growth Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's export landscape is witnessing a significant transformation as the government's RoDTEP scheme is fueling robust growth. Supported exports are expected to grow at over 20% CAGR between 2023-24 and 2025-26, despite global challenges like weak demand and geopolitical tensions.

The RoDTEP scheme, effective from January 1, 2021, refunds embedded Central, State, and local levies, not covered by other exemptions. This ensures that Indian exporters can compete on an equal footing internationally. The government's budgetary commitment to the scheme reflects its importance, with allocations increasing to Rs 18,232.5 crore by 2025-26.

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are major beneficiaries, with their support levels rising from 68% in 2021-22 to 75% by 2025-26. This enhanced backing provides essential relief from cost pressures and protects margins, safeguarding the future of India's smaller export firms in the global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026