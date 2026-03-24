Delhi's Ambitious Health Budget: Enhancing Accessible Healthcare for All

The Delhi government has stepped up its commitment to healthcare by dedicating over 12.5% of the 2026-27 budget amounting to approximately Rs 13,034 crore. The allocation aims to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, improve access, and introduce new initiatives for vulnerable groups.

Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta announced the budget, highlighting the focus on 'Accessible Healthcare and Secure Life'. Notable initiatives include the ANMOL scheme for free genetic testing for newborns and extending healthcare benefits to transgender persons under the PM-JAY scheme.

Infrastructure is set for a boost, with funds allocated for both new and existing hospital projects, alongside plans to establish new medical education facilities. The government will enhance healthcare accessibility through digital solutions including a system to monitor ventilator availability across hospitals.