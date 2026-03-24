Delhi's Ambitious Health Budget: Enhancing Accessible Healthcare for All
The Delhi government has allocated over 12.5% of its 2026-27 budget to healthcare, focusing on accessible, affordable care. Key initiatives include the ANMOL scheme for newborn testing, inclusion of transgender persons under PM-JAY, and improved hospital infrastructure. The budget also supports medical education expansion and real-time health system monitoring.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has stepped up its commitment to healthcare by dedicating over 12.5% of the 2026-27 budget amounting to approximately Rs 13,034 crore. The allocation aims to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, improve access, and introduce new initiatives for vulnerable groups.
Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta announced the budget, highlighting the focus on 'Accessible Healthcare and Secure Life'. Notable initiatives include the ANMOL scheme for free genetic testing for newborns and extending healthcare benefits to transgender persons under the PM-JAY scheme.
Infrastructure is set for a boost, with funds allocated for both new and existing hospital projects, alongside plans to establish new medical education facilities. The government will enhance healthcare accessibility through digital solutions including a system to monitor ventilator availability across hospitals.
ALSO READ
Transgender Rights Bill Sparks Controversy Amid Calls for Review
1.30 lakh Class IX girl students in Delhi govt schools to be provided cycles for free; Rs 90 crore allocated for scheme: CM Rekha Gupta.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says Rs 7,406 crore allocated for WCD; Rs 406 crore for free travel of women in buses.
Health sector allocated Rs 12,645 crore in Delhi govt's budget for 2026-27: CM Rekha Gupta.
Delhi govt allocates Rs 674 crore for fire dept: CM Rekha Gupta while presenting budget for FY27.