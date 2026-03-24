Affordable Healthcare: Jan Aushadhi Kendras Revolution
Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister J P Nadda announced that India now has 18,646 Jan Aushadhi Kendras providing affordable generic medicines. The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana has expanded significantly under the Modi government, making essential medications accessible nationwide. An IT-enabled system ensures efficient distribution of these medicines to the public.
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The Jan Aushadhi Kendras have now expanded to an impressive 18,646 locations throughout India, offering essential generic medicines at prices 50-80% cheaper than branded alternatives, announced Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister J P Nadda.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Minister Nadda emphasized that the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, initially launched in 2008, gained substantial momentum under the Modi government's leadership. By February 2026, significant expansion has been achieved, particularly in government hospitals.
The initiative, supported by an IT-enabled supply chain system, promises to alleviate the Out-of-Pocket Expenditure of patients. It aligns with the Free Drugs Service Initiative under the National Health Mission, offering financial aid to states for free essential drugs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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