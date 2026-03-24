Chaos in the Women's Coach: Safety Concerns in Delhi Metro
A viral video depicts a group of women verbally abusing fellow passengers inside a Delhi Metro women's coach. This has sparked concerns over safety in what is supposed to be a secure travel environment. Delhi Police are investigating the incident for authenticity and potential legal action.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Metro commuters faced chaos as a video surfaced showing a group of women causing a ruckus inside a women's coach. The footage, now under police scrutiny, depicts these women verbally abusing fellow passengers, triggering distress and safety concerns among the commuters.
According to a senior police officer, the authenticity of the video is being investigated by the Janakpuri Metro station house officer, who is tasked with identifying the women involved and determining the sequence of events. Immediate legal actions will depend on the ongoing inquiry's findings.
The incident reportedly began when a visually impaired passenger inquired about the train station, but noise from the group prevented her from hearing. A witness stated that when passengers requested the group to be quieter, they responded with abuses, leaving many on the coach feeling both provoked and unsafe. The incident raises pressing questions about the safety and security within the women's coach of the Delhi Metro.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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