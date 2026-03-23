Railways Commissions Kavach Safety System on Key Delhi–Howrah Corridor Section

In a major boost to railway safety and high-speed operations, Indian Railways has successfully commissioned the indigenous Kavach Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system on the Prayagraj–Kanpur section (190 route km) of the critical Delhi–Howrah high-density corridor.

The system was operationalised on March 22, 2026, marking a significant milestone in enhancing safety, efficiency, and enabling 160 kmph train operations on one of the busiest rail routes in the country.

Rigorous Trials Validate System Reliability

Prior to commissioning, Kavach underwent extensive testing under varied operational conditions:

Trials with WAP-7 locomotives hauling 8, 16, and 22 LHB coaches

Testing with a 20-coach Vande Bharat trainset

Over 20,000 km of passenger trial runs completed

Successful live passenger trials on Chauri Chaura Express (15003/15004)

All validations confirmed consistent and reliable performance, ensuring readiness for deployment.

Eight Train Pairs to Be Enabled in First Phase

In the initial rollout, Kavach will be activated on eight pairs of trains, including:

14113/14114

14163/14164

12307/12308

12417/12418

22437/22438

15003/15004

20433/20434

12403/12404

The system will be progressively extended to more trains, including Vande Bharat services.

Advanced Safety Features to Prevent Accidents

Kavach significantly enhances operational safety through:

Automatic Train Protection (ATP)

Prevention of Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD)

Automatic brake application in case of human error

These features are designed to minimise accidents, improve driver assistance, and ensure safer train movements.

Indigenous Technology Under ‘Make in India’

Developed indigenously, Kavach represents a major achievement under the Make in India initiative, reducing dependence on imported safety systems while offering a cost-effective solution.

With this commissioning, Kavach Version 4.0 is now operational across 1,452 route kilometres, including key sections of the Delhi–Mumbai and Delhi–Howrah corridors.

Supporting Mission Raftaar and High-Speed Rail Goals

The deployment is aligned with Mission Raftaar, which aims to increase average speeds of trains across Indian Railways.

The next phase will see Kavach introduced on the Ghaziabad–Tundla section, further expanding the network capable of supporting 160 kmph operations.

Strengthening Safety and Efficiency on Busy Corridors

Senior railway officials, including the General Manager, conducted inspections during commissioning, highlighting the importance of Kavach in modernising railway operations.

The Delhi–Howrah corridor is among the busiest and most critical routes, and the introduction of Kavach is expected to:

Enhance passenger safety

Improve punctuality and operational efficiency

Enable higher speeds with reduced risk

A Step Toward Future-Ready Railways

With continued expansion of Kavach across the network, Indian Railways is moving toward a technology-driven, safety-first ecosystem, ensuring reliable and efficient travel for millions of passengers.