Kerala's Political Showdown: Congress vs. LDF
In the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, Pinarayi Vijayan stands as the LDF's sole chief ministerial candidate, while the Congress-led UDF harbors multiple contenders. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala emphasized the party's priority of winning the election over the projection of a specific CM candidate. He also criticized the LDF's past underhand deals and shared the Congress's election strategies.
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As the Kerala Assembly elections approach, the ruling LDF's chief ministerial candidate remains solely Pinarayi Vijayan, despite no official declaration from the CPI(M). In contrast, the UDF presents multiple potential leaders, with Ramesh Chennithala emerging as a significant figure.
Chennithala, in an interview, stressed that Congress's primary goal is to secure the UDF's electoral victory, leaving the decision of chief ministership for later. He noted the party's collective strength and criticized the LDF's alleged past underhand deals with the BJP, accusing them of a similar ideological stance against Congress.
The Congress leader highlighted five guarantees to gain voter trust, while addressing concerns about state debt and KSRTC's financial woes. Chennithala assured that revenue generation without overburdening citizens is a key focus to enhance Kerala's economic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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