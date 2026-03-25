MNS Leader Nitin Sardesai Demands Return of Dadar-Ratnagiri Train
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Nitin Sardesai demands the restart of the Dadar-Ratnagiri train, threatening agitation if not met. He argues the current alternative inconveniences commuters from key Mumbai regions. Railways expressed willingness but haven't committed. An MNS delegation has met railway officials to push the demand.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Nitin Sardesai has issued a strong demand for the reinstatement of the Dadar-Ratnagiri train service, asserting that its current rerouting is not viable for Mumbai commuters.
Addressing the media after an MNS delegation met with railway officials, Sardesai emphasized the significant inconvenience faced by residents of Dadar, Parel, Sewree, and the western suburbs due to the train's rerouting to Diva in Thane district. He warned that unless the railway authorities agree to resume the original route, the MNS would resort to agitation.
Although railway officials have shown some willingness to consider the demand, Sardesai remains cautious, stating that the MNS is prepared to hold the railways accountable if the situation is not resolved in favor of the commuters.
- READ MORE ON:
- MNS
- Nitin Sardesai
- Dadar-Ratnagiri train
- railways
- agitation
- commuters
- Mumbai
- train service
- Diva
- Thane
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