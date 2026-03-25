Injury Blows Tomiyasu's World Cup Hopes
Takehiro Tomiyasu is sidelined from Japan's friendlies against Scotland and England due to an injury, affecting his chances for the World Cup. The Ajax defender has been battling injuries since his transfer from Arsenal and has limited playtime. Japan's upcoming matches are crucial for World Cup preparations.
Takehiro Tomiyasu, the Japanese defender currently with Ajax Amsterdam, will miss the upcoming friendlies against Scotland and England due to an injury. This setback cloud's Tomiyasu's chances of joining the World Cup squad later this year.
The 27-year-old has faced injury woes since leaving Arsenal last year, featuring only briefly for the Premier League side in the 2024-25 season because of a knee problem. His transfer to Ajax has brought little relief, offering him just six appearances in all competitions so far.
Japan, led by head coach Hajime Moriyasu, has important preparatory matches against Scotland and England as they gear up for the World Cup. The team is aiming for a strong performance in Group F, where they are set to clash with the Netherlands, Tunisia, and a playoff winner.
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- Takehiro Tomiyasu
- Japan
- friendlies
- Scotland
- England
- World Cup
- injury
- Ajax
- Arsenal
- preparations
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