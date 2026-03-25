Tourist Turmoil: Landslides Strands Travelers in North Sikkim

Heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides in North Sikkim, leaving nearly 200 tourists stranded at Chungthang, officials reported on Wednesday morning.

The landslides disrupted the crucial Chungthang-Lachen route. Visitors were temporarily accommodated at an ITBP camp and a local gurudwara, according to Mangan District Collector Anant Jain.

The Border Roads Organisation is working on restoring road access, with officials closely monitoring the situation before resuming travel. Some tourists have already returned to Gangtok, while others wait for improved conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)