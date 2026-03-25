Sundaram Home Finance Expands in South Tamil Nadu with New Branches

Sundaram Home Finance has announced plans to substantially expand its footprint across south Tamil Nadu. The Chennai-based company aims to open five new branches under its emerging business segment, targeting Rs 200 crore in disbursements for the coming year.

Following the recent inauguration of two new branches in the Sankaran Koil and Ambasamudram areas, Managing Director D Lakshminarayanan emphasized the company's strategy. 'We diversified into the Emerging Business segment in October 2022, focusing initially on South Tamil Nadu,' he stated.

With 15 branches already operational in the region, Sundaram Home Finance intends to strengthen ties in Tier 4 and 5 towns. Across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, the firm boasts over 100 Emerging Business branches, having recorded a net profit of Rs 212 crore on disbursements totaling Rs 4,911 crore for April-December 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)