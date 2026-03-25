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Abneet Bharti: A New Chapter in Indian Football

Nepal-born defender Abneet Bharti joins India's men's team camp for the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong, marking him and Ryan Williams as foreign-based participants. Bharti's career spans several countries, and he awaits FIFA clearance to debut. India aims to rebuild due to its status for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:21 IST
Abneet Bharti: A New Chapter in Indian Football
  • Country:
  • India

Nepal-born defender Abneet Bharti has joined the Indian senior men's football team camp in Kochi ahead of their crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong, according to the All India Football Federation. Bharti joins the team following Canadian-born Ryan Williams' recent inclusion in the squad.

This situation marks the first time India has two foreign-based players in their camp. Bharti, 27, is a formidable defender, while Williams, 32, a winger, recently obtained his Indian passport. Williams missed the Bangladesh fixture due to delayed FIFA clearance but is poised for his debut against Hong Kong later this month.

India's football team is rebuilding, as they are already out of contention for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. With veteran defender Sandesh Jhingan nearing retirement, Bharti offers a promising prospect for the team's future. However, his availability is contingent upon obtaining FIFA clearance.

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