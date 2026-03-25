Left Menu

Leadership Race Intensifies at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's board has endorsed Fabrizio Palermo as its candidate for chief executive, selecting him over current CEO Luigi Lovaglio. This decision will be voted on April 15. The bank, under state scrutiny, seeks to navigate shareholder tensions and strategic shifts while addressing internal leadership challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:19 IST
Leadership Race Intensifies at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's board has chosen Fabrizio Palermo as the candidate for chief executive, creating a contest against current CEO Luigi Lovaglio. The decision will be placed before shareholders for a vote on April 15.

Palermo, previously leading Rome-based utility ACEA and the state investment agency CDP, is considered well-suited to guide the bank through its phase of industrial transformation. The move aims to address tensions among shareholders and increased leadership scrutiny.

CEO Lovaglio, who oversaw the bank's restructuring and recent consolidation activities, faces challenges from shareholder disagreements and a formal drive to retain his position by small investor PLT Holding. The board may decide on Wednesday to transition executive powers to Deputy General Manager Maurizio Bai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026