Leadership Race Intensifies at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's board has chosen Fabrizio Palermo as the candidate for chief executive, creating a contest against current CEO Luigi Lovaglio. The decision will be placed before shareholders for a vote on April 15.

Palermo, previously leading Rome-based utility ACEA and the state investment agency CDP, is considered well-suited to guide the bank through its phase of industrial transformation. The move aims to address tensions among shareholders and increased leadership scrutiny.

CEO Lovaglio, who oversaw the bank's restructuring and recent consolidation activities, faces challenges from shareholder disagreements and a formal drive to retain his position by small investor PLT Holding. The board may decide on Wednesday to transition executive powers to Deputy General Manager Maurizio Bai.

(With inputs from agencies.)