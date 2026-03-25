Left Menu

India's Reform Express: Conviction and Clarity in Fiscal Policy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasizes India's ongoing reforms, driven by conviction and clarity, as reflected in the Finance Bill 2026. The bill aims to boost MSMEs, farmers, and cooperatives, enhancing liquidity and reducing compliance burdens, while proposing customs reforms to promote trade facilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:20 IST
India's Reform Express: Conviction and Clarity in Fiscal Policy
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared on Wednesday that India is steadfast on its reform path, fueled by conviction and clarity, not necessity. This was stated during the Finance Bill 2026 debate in Lok Sabha.

Highlighting the government's trust-based tax administration, Sitharaman noted efforts to ease honest taxpayers' burdens. She spoke about empowering MSMEs, farmers, and cooperatives, recognizing them as vital to job creation and India's development. Through this Finance Bill, the government aims to enhance liquidity and diminish compliance hurdles, encouraging their economic contributions.

The Finance Minister elaborated how proposed customs reforms under the Bill intend to boost trade facilitation, further underscoring India's commitment to economic reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026