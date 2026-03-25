India's Reform Express: Conviction and Clarity in Fiscal Policy
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasizes India's ongoing reforms, driven by conviction and clarity, as reflected in the Finance Bill 2026. The bill aims to boost MSMEs, farmers, and cooperatives, enhancing liquidity and reducing compliance burdens, while proposing customs reforms to promote trade facilitation.
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared on Wednesday that India is steadfast on its reform path, fueled by conviction and clarity, not necessity. This was stated during the Finance Bill 2026 debate in Lok Sabha.
Highlighting the government's trust-based tax administration, Sitharaman noted efforts to ease honest taxpayers' burdens. She spoke about empowering MSMEs, farmers, and cooperatives, recognizing them as vital to job creation and India's development. Through this Finance Bill, the government aims to enhance liquidity and diminish compliance hurdles, encouraging their economic contributions.
The Finance Minister elaborated how proposed customs reforms under the Bill intend to boost trade facilitation, further underscoring India's commitment to economic reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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