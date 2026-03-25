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Tragedy Strikes: Jaipur Sleeper Bus Overturns in Delhi

A sleeper bus from Jaipur overturned in central Delhi's Karol Bagh, resulting in two fatalities and injuries to 23 others. Emergency services, aided by locals, swiftly responded, rescuing trapped passengers. The driver is detained as investigations continue. Victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Jaipur Sleeper Bus Overturns in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident early Wednesday, a sleeper bus from Jaipur overturned near Hanuman Mandir in Karol Bagh, central Delhi, resulting in two deaths and injuring 23 people.

The incident occurred around 1 am when the Delhi-bound bus, carrying approximately 30 passengers, lost control and flipped over. Help arrived quickly as police, fire services, and locals united to free those trapped inside, using a nearby JCB machine to lift the bus.

The driver, Pankaj Kumar, has been detained as police continue to investigate. Critically injured passengers were rushed to area hospitals, while legal action against the driver is anticipated. Officials commend emergency responders and public assistance for minimizing casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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