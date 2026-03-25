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CRED Enhances UPI Security with Biometric Authentication

CRED introduces biometric authentication for UPI transactions up to Rs 5,000 in collaboration with NPCI. Available on iOS and Android, this feature secures transactions such as credit card bills and peer-to-peer transfers by using face or fingerprint recognition to reduce PIN exposure and prevent fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:39 IST
CRED Enhances UPI Security with Biometric Authentication
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  • India

CRED, a prominent fintech platform, has announced a new security feature allowing users to authorize UPI payments through biometric authentication. By using facial or fingerprint recognition for transactions up to Rs 5,000, the feature adds a vital layer of security, in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The newly launched feature is available on both iOS and Android devices and covers a range of UPI-based transactions, including credit card bill payments, utility payments, merchant transactions, and peer-to-peer transfers.

CRED emphasizes that the biometric authentication method is aligned with regulatory guidelines, enhancing transaction reliability and protection against fraud and PIN exposure. It aims to secure and streamline the payment process for its users by leveraging device-specific authentication capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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