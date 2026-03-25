TPDA Quells Fuel Shortage Rumours, Urges Rational Buying

The Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association (TPDA) has issued an emphatic clarification regarding concerns over fuel shortages, urging the populace to remain calm and refrain from unnecessary bulk fuel purchases. In their statement dated March 25, the TPDA assured that petrol and diesel supplies remain plentiful, with major oil marketing firms like HPCL, IOCL, and BPCL maintaining robust reserves.

Recent surges in fuel sales, attributed to misinformation, have led to temporary stock depletions at some outlets. The TPDA called for responsible consumer behavior, advising individuals to avoid panic buying and adhere to regular purchasing patterns. The association highlighted the risks associated with unauthorized fuel storage, which violates PESO guidelines and poses significant safety hazards.

Despite reports of lengthy queues at fuel stations, fueled by widespread misinformation, the TPDA reiterated the stability of fuel availability, supported by consistent communications from both governmental and industry bodies. Furthermore, it noted the perils of improper storage of fuel, elevating fire risks and breaching regulatory safety norms. Authorities continue to urge reliance on authenticated information sources to maintain supply stability.

In a bid to debunk persisting rumors, leading Oil Marketing Companies confirmed the nation's stable energy reserves, ensuring the public that there is no threat of petrol, diesel, or LPG scarcity. The ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia have heightened global energy security concerns, yet OMCs assert their capabilities to handle domestic demand effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)