ECB’s Stance on Inflation: Balancing Act Amid Energy Shocks
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, discusses moderate policy adjustments in response to inflation surpassing targets due to energy shocks. The ECB had kept interest rates unchanged despite predictions of rising prices, hinting at potential rate hikes should inflation continue diverging from targets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:17 IST
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, highlighted the need for possible measured policy tightening if inflation mildly overshoots the target due to recent energy shocks.
Though interest rates were left unchanged last week, Lagarde emphasized consideration of future hikes to prevent entrenched inflation.
The ECB aims to monitor early indicators of inflation entrenchment to determine whether a more assertive approach is necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)