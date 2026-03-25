IPS Academy Celebrates Student's Success with TCS Placement

New Delhi, March 25 - IPS Academy, IBMR North Campus, situated on the Indore-Ujjain Road, is once again in the spotlight as BBA third-year student, Dishan Shukla, lands a sought-after role at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The college is renowned for its impressive closed placement drives, attracting over 550 leading companies each year, thus offering direct career paths to its students. This association with prestigious recruiters like TCS underlines IPS Academy's commitment to fostering industry-relevant skills, ensuring students seamlessly transition from academics to the corporate world.

Vice-Principal, Dr. Gagan Prakash, expressed immense pride in Dishan's success, attributing it to the academy's focus on integrating academic excellence with industry needs. Principal, Dr. S.L. Kale, along with IPS Group President Ar. Achal K. Choudhary and Management Member Er. Rajesh Choudhary, congratulated Dishan, emphasizing the institution's notable placement achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)