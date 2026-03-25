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Odisha Fast-Tracks PNG Projects Amid LPG Constraints

In response to LPG supply constraints, the Odisha government has streamlined approvals for piped natural gas projects. This initiative, facilitated by the Housing & Urban Development Department, aims to accelerate clean energy infrastructure across cities, promoting PNG connections and enhancing urban development until June 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:11 IST
Odisha Fast-Tracks PNG Projects Amid LPG Constraints
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The Odisha government has taken decisive steps to expedite the distribution of piped natural gas (PNG) amid ongoing LPG supply constraints. The state's Housing & Urban Development Department announced an order to simplify procedural approvals for city gas distribution projects, emphasizing the enhancement of clean energy infrastructure across urban areas.

Urban Local Bodies have been instructed to eliminate permission fees for laying underground pipelines and associated infrastructure. The directive also allows existing projects to continue without needing new permissions, aiming to minimize delays and ensure smooth execution. Time-bound approvals are prioritized, and restrictions on road-cutting have been adjusted to maintain project momentum.

Accountability measures are in place, with city gas distribution entities tasked with restoring roads post-implementation. The director of municipal administration has been appointed as the central coordinator for these projects, and all related departments have been urged to collaborate. These measures, in force until June 30, 2026, are expected to improve PNG accessibility and advance Odisha's sustainable energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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