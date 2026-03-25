Historic Women's Day Breakfast Reception Unites Hounslow Community

In a landmark event at Holy Trinity Church, London, the first-ever International Women's Day Breakfast Reception united community leaders, dignitaries, and inspiring women from Hounslow. Organized by MPs Seema Malhotra and Ruth Cadbury, with Mayor Amy Croft's support, the gathering celebrated notable advancements made by women in the borough.

This reception coincided with the Desi New Year, marking it as a joyous beginning. Attendees lauded Narpinder Mann BEM of United Humanitarian Sikh Aid, who received the Judges' Special Recognition Award for her two decades of community service. Mann's initiatives under UHSA have empowered women and provided support to marginalized groups.

Mann expressed sincere gratitude upon receiving the accolade, emphasizing the collective nature of her achievements. The event spotlighted women's vital contributions to education, advocacy, and community service in Hounslow, highlighting the significance of unity in fostering an inclusive society.

(With inputs from agencies.)