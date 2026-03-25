Overturned Bus Tragedy: Speeding Leads to Fatal Sleeper Coach Mishap in Delhi

A Jaipur-Delhi sleeper bus tragically overturned in central Delhi on Wednesday, resulting in the death of two passengers and injuring 23 others. The owner, Ajai Chaudhary, claimed the driver swerved to dodge a speeding auto-rickshaw and motorcycle.

According to Chaudhary, the driver, who is recuperating from a head injury, recounted that while approaching Mori Gate, two high-speed vehicles appeared suddenly. Attempting to avoid them, he made a sharp turn, causing the bus to hit a divider and overturn.

Authorities suggest the bus was speeding upon reaching a roundabout near Hanuman Mandir in Karol Bagh. Statements by Gola Shyam from the All India Tourist Bus Association supported claims of failed brakes and high-speed risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)