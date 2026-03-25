KKR and GT Announce Strategic Replacements Ahead of IPL 2026

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have revealed their strategic player replacements. The three-time champions KKR have signed right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini, who has been chosen to fill in for the injured Harshit Rana. Saini, who carries the experience of 23 wickets from 32 IPL matches and an equal number from international appearances, joins KKR's ranks for Rs 75 Lakh.

Rana, who recently underwent knee surgery following a strain during a T20 World Cup warm-up, remains unconfirmed for a return by the BCCI medical team. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have signed left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya, who steps in for the injured Prithviraj Yarra. Khejroliya brings IPL experience from stints with GT, KKR, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and will join the Gujarat franchise for Rs 30 Lakh.

These adjustments aim to bolster both teams as they prepare for a competitive season, with KKR and GT looking to leverage their new additions to secure dominance in the IPL landscape.